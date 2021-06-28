Keeping your dogs safe as summer temperatures heat up

Dogs and cats don't sweat like humans do, which means they are likely to feel the burn... and get overheated much easier.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The temperatures are already getting into the lower to mid 90's in Arkansas. That means more people are going to be outside and may take their pets with them.

"Some of the dogs we oftentimes see struggle the most is your small breeds," said Officer Cale Davenport with Pinnacle Mountain State Parks.

He says he's constantly checking with people to make sure they and their animals have a safe time.

"Just like anytime a visitor goes hiking you want to be sure to check the weather and what's it going to be during the day," said Davenport.

"If you're starting early that's great, but you want to make sure you're going to be back down before it gets too hot."

When you head outside with your dog make sure you have plenty of water for them. Plus, make sure the pavement is cool enough for their paws.

"They can get burns. They can get first, second, third-degree burns from the hot concrete and asphalt," said Dr. Laura Rothfeldt, State Public Health Veterinarian.

She recommends checking the heat of the ground with the back of your hand since it's more sensitive than your palm. If you can't hold your hand on the pavement longer than five seconds then it's too hot for dogs to be walking at any length.

Officer Davenport recommends taking your dog to a grassy, shaded area when it's too hot to be on the concrete.