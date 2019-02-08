FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Human remains found Wednesday, July 3 in Franklin County were confirmed to be those of a father of two who had been missing since May.

The remains of Nicholas Shawn Stewart, 41, of Ozark were found in someone’s yard north of Ozark. Sheriff Anthony Boen confirmed the identification on Friday, Aug. 2.

Kasey Crouch also confirmed the identification. She said in early July that she was contacted by the sheriff’s department and suspected the remains were those of the father of her two children.

She said Stewart was last seen May 5. His son, Kaden, raised the alarm when he didn’t hear from his father for several days.

Kasey Crouch said investigators contacted her because the remains were found near where Stewart reportedly went missing. They told her the remains were skeletal, and she mentioned that Stewart had faceplates from a traumatic injury.

Boen said the medical examiner confirmed the identity of the remains through DNA and medical records. He said they were unable to determine a cause of death.