SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Mission Archaeological Advisory Committee released information about the identifications of human remains found under the Alamo earlier this month.

According to a press release from the Texas General Land Office, the bodies were found during archaeological exploration of the Monks Burial Room and Nave of the Alamo Church on Dec. 3.

The three bodies found during the dig appear to be a teenager or young adult, an infant and a large adult.

"Upon discovery of the remains, the long-established human remains protocol was activated, the on-site tribal monitor was notified, and excavation of the particular site was halted," according to the release.

"As we move forward, the GLO and Alamo Trust, Inc. will continue to follow all applicable laws and procedures."

In October, human bones were discovered inside the Alamo church: