LIVINGSTON, La. — The hunt is on for a man wanted in connection to the killing of five people, including his parents, in multiple parishes.

Authorities say they are searching for 21-year-old Dakota Theriot, who is considered "armed and dangerous." Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says Dakota Theriot is the "prime suspect" in the deaths of his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot of Gonzales.

He's also suspected in the deaths of Billy Ernest, 43; Tanner Ernest, 17; and Summer Ernest, 20, in Livingston Parish. According to family members, Summer Ernest and Theriot had recently started dating.

Theriot is believed to be driving a stolen 2004 Dodge Ram pickup, gray and silver in color and may be heading toward Mississippi, authorities say.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says Theriot's parents were shot in their trailer on Saturday morning. Deputies arrived at the scene and were able to interview one of the victims before both died. Webre said that information led authorities to zero in on the couple's son as a suspect.

A family member of the Ernest' said her niece had just started dating the shooting suspect, and that some family members didn't get a good vibe from him.

Crystal DeYoung is Billy Ernest's sister. She told The Associated Press that she believes Theriot had just started dating her niece, Summer Ernest.

DeYoung said Theriot doesn't have a vehicle and she's not sure how he ended up at the Ernest home on Saturday, but after the killings, he took off in her brother's truck.

DeYoung said her brother, niece and nephew were good people who "trusted people too much."

A neighbor who lives near the house where the Ernests were shot says two young children from the home ran to her to ask for help after the shooting.

Charlenne Bordelon tells The Advocate newspaper that the children were at home at the time of the shooting that took place in Livingston Parish but were not injured. She says they are both under the age of 8.

Bordelon says Theriot was the older daughter's boyfriend and that he'd recently moved in with the family but she did not know him.

Theriot appears to have a Facebook page filled with defensive and sometimes angry posts.

A Facebook page that appears to belong to Theriot shared a post in June saying "wish i could clear my mind jus for one day" (sic) with a sad face emoji.

In May, he shared a post saying "If you have a problem with me, tell me. Not everyone else."

Another shared post says, "I don't care what people say about me I know who I am and I don't have to prove anything to anyone."

