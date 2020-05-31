FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Teams, coaches, and players throughout the sports world have been speaking out about the protests, violence, and civil unrest throughout the country over the last several days.

On Sunday, both Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek and head men's basketball coach Eric Musselman released statements via their Twitter accounts.

Yurachek's statement said, "As the sun comes up on this Sunday morning, I am deeply saddened and troubled as I continue to attempt to comprehend the depth of the hurt and pain being felt by those throughout our nation. In the past few weeks, the senseless and tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have served as vivid reminders of the continued reality of racism and social injustice faced by African-Americans every day in our society.

As a man of faith, I am reminded of the admonition given to each of us in the book of Mark, chapter 12: "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength. The second is this: 'Love your neighbor as yourself.' There is no commandment greater than these."

While love is at the core, we are also called to do more. As outlined in the book of James, "faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead." Our commitment must be more than just words.

Each of us shares a responsibility in addressing these issues and seeking to find resolution Now more than ever, we must work together within our communities to remove those strongholds.

These are deeply rooted issues, embedded in our history, that will not be fully resolved in the days and months to come. However, today we can begin that journey together to love and support each other while affirming our commitment to seek change and healing."

Musselman tweeted, "I'm deeply saddened by what's going on in our country. We've had daily discussions in our household about what we can do to be a part of the change. I do not know what it's like to be an African American man, but as a husband, father & coach, I believe that respect and love for one another is where things begin. We must fight racism together, and it needs to start right now."

