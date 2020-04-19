ST. LOUIS — It appears someone is using the global COVID-19 pandemic to make racist threats toward the city's top prosecutor.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner posted two letters on social media on Friday. They have racial slurs and say they hope Gardner catches COVID-19.

Her spokesperson said they came in mail.

Gardner declined to say anything more on the letters, but in one of the posts she wrote, in part, "This is real and no joke...don't feel sorry! Get out and Vote August 4, 2020."

That's the date of primary for her re-election.

Gardner is the city's first African American Circuit Attorney.

