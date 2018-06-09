ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released an officer's body camera video that shows the arrest of rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

APD stopped the artist, whose real name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr., along with six other on Martin Luther King Jr., near the Busy Bee Cafe, around 5 p.m. Monday. They were in a black Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

You can hear one of the officers say he smelled marijuana.

Everyone steps out of the vehicle.

Officer: So who got the weed?

Ty Dolla $ign: I ain't got no weed.

Officer: So you ain't been smoking?

Ty Dolla $ign: I smoked earlier.

Another officer steps in and asked if they had just finished smoking.

Ty Dolla $ign: Earlier I did, but not in there.

The officer requested a K-9 unit to help with the investigation.

They searched the vehicle and one of the officers said he saw some marijuana on the floorboard of the car. The officers then pat down the people who got out of the vehicle and look through their items. The also said they found cocaine inside the van.

The rapper was arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail by Atlanta Police. Griffin was charged with possession of marijuana - less than an oz., possession of cocaine, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Thursday he appeared in court and was granted a $6,000 bond.

The other six were released without charges.

According to Ticketmaster, the rapper was in Atlanta for a show at Lakewood Amphitheater as part of G-EAZY's "The Endless Summer Tour."

