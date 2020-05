In honor of Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week, Tacos 4 Life will be giving away free tacos to teachers and nurses.

This will be going on next week Monday 4 through Wednesday 6.

Teachers and nurses will be able to get a free taco at any Tacos 4 Life location.

A redeemable code will be available on their social media pages starting Monday morning.

The code can be used for online, app, to-go, drive thru, delivery through Tacos 4 Life or dine-in orders.