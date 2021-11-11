'Nothing is safe from inflation:' How inflation is affecting small Arkansas businesses

Inflation is taking a toll on small local food businesses as they try to budget for costs in order to serve their customers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — It's what most of us are noticing when we go grocery shopping.

Everyday food costs are higher than what we're normally used to paying. Inflation is affecting the economy from all sides, hitting a 30-year high.

It's taking a toll on small local food businesses as they try to budget for costs in order to serve their customers.

"Beef is up like three times what we were paying a year ago. The biggest way we've experienced inflation is in our food costs over the last eight to 12 months. Like these gloves a year ago were $6 a box and now they're $18," said Hayne Begley, the owner of Delta Biscuit Company.

He says the chicken they usually use was about to triple in costs and so they had to find a different brand that had a more stabilized cost.

"Last year we were probably paying anywhere from $22 to $25 for frying oil and now it's almost $50. It's causing us a lot of heartache," said Samantha Stewart, co-owner of Certified Pies in Little Rock.

She says they've had to travel to Conway and Hot Springs at times just for certain food items because where they originally grabbed them from distributors closer to home was out of stock.

"Chicken wings going up. Everything's going up. Nothing is safe from inflation. It's like, okay, can we continue to sell this item?" said Harlem Wilson, co-owner of Certified Pies along with Stewart.

Inflation is something being felt across the board.

A report from the labor department shows grocery prices jumped more than five percent in the last year.

Inflation is when the value of a dollar isn't going as far. It's because the cost of goods and services start going up.

"On the one hand you have a shortage of supply and very strong demand and those two pressures combined to put upward pressure on prices," said economist Michael Pakko with UA Little Rock.

He says the federal reserve tried to cap inflation at two percent each year on average.

From October 2020 to October 2021, it increased by 6.2%.

During the pandemic last year, inflation went under since a lot of people were at home and physical productivity went down in the nation.

Pakko says now we're starting to see a rebound from a year ago, but inflation has shot up even higher when supplies are limited to come by.