KUSA – Wildfires broke out Thursday and Friday amid record heat and dry conditions across Colorado, prompting evacuations for hundreds and responses from multiple state wildfire agencies.

Due to the size and number of the state's wildfires, the Rocky Mountain area has been placed on Level Four Preparedness Level - the highest in the country (and only one level before Level Five, which is the maximum Preparedness Level). This means that Colorado has the highest priority for any requested national resources.

Sky9 video of a structure that had apparently been torhced by the Spring Fire in southern Colorado.

Size: 103,357 acres

Location: East of Fort Garland, and straddling the line between Costilla and Huerfano counties

Containment: 5 percent

The fire which began on June 27 just east of Fort Garland in Costilla County in southern Colorado has destroyed 132 homes.

Jesper Jorgensen, 52, has been arrested on criminal charges of arson related to starting the fire. According to an arrest affidavit, he was cooking meat for several hours in a fire pit the night before the fire started.

According to that same report-- Wednesday afternoon Jorgensen woke up from a nap around noon and spotted a fire not far from the fire pit. Under stage 2 fire restriction, all open burning is prohibited.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who assisted the Sheriff's Office in Jorgensen's capture along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, placed an immigration detainer on Jorgensen - who is from Denmark - at the Costilla County Jail. He had a Visa, but it was expired, according to the arrest affidavit.

These detainers are placed on immigrants who are likely up for deporting as well as immigrants who've allegedly committed a crime. Basically, the detainer means ICE would like to take custody of the person if and when they are released from jail for any reason, ICE said.

Jesper Jorgenson, 52

More than 2,000 homes have been evacuated.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the fire has closed US 160, between Fort Garland and La Veta (mile marker 258 to 293) and CO 12, between La Veta and Cuchara Pass (mile marker 7 to 22.5).

The Rocky Mountain Area Incident Management Team Black has assumed command of the blaze - Team Blue joined them Monday to take command the fire north of Highway 160 while Team Black remains in control of the southern portion of the blaze.

Huerfano Emergency Dispatch said mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Navajo Ranch, residents along County Road 350 and south to Highway 160 in Huerfano County due to the Spring Fire.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered around 8:45 p.m. for those north and east of Trinchera Ranch Road and south of Highway 160 in Fort Garland.

All residents in the area north of and including both sides of County Road 362, south to the Huerfano County Line are under mandatory evacuation orders. This area includes the School Creek, Wahotoya Valley, Little Kansas, and East Spanish Peaks communities, the area known as the “Mesa,” as well as the west side of Shangri La.

The evacuation shelter is the Blanca Fort Garland Community Center.

Mandatory evacuations as of Tuesday morning July 2

So far, 986 personnel have been assigned to the wildfire. The Spring Fire is now the largest wildfire burning in Colorado - outpacing the 416 Fire that's sitting around 54,000 acres after a month of growth.

Adobe Fire

Size: 85 acres

Location: 5 miles west of Wetmore in Custer County

Containment: 23 percent

Lightning started the Adobe Fire, first reported Monday afternoon in Custer County 5 miles west of Wetmore. The fire is under the U.S. Forest Service's jurisdiction in the San Carlos Ranger District.

Due to the continued efforts to suppress the Adobe Fire all pre-evacuations in both the Freemont and Custer Counties are now lifted.

Five air tankers, three helicopters, three hand crews, three engine modules, one water tender with air support from single-engine air tankers and heavy air tankers are all battling the fire.

No structures are reportedly threatened at this time.

Size: 2,377 acres

Location: Just west of the Basalt gun range

Containment: Zero percent

The fire has destroyed three homes as of Thursday morning according to the Eagle County Sheriff's office.

New mandatory evacuation orders were issued early Thursday morning in connection with the Lake Christine Fire that has burned 2,377 acres near Basalt.

Just before 1 a.m. residents in the Missouri Heights were told to leave their homes immediately. A shelter was set up at Roaring Fork High School, 2270 Hwy 133 in Carbondale, according to a Facebook post from Pitkin County Sheriff's office.

Basalt High School, 600 Southside Drive is also serving as an evacuation center.

Mandatory Evacuation orders have been issued for the Kings Row area and south to Highway 82. according to the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.

Homes along Original Road, Silverado Drive, Hillcrest Drive and the Pineridge area were already under mandatory evacuation orders according to a news release from Carbondale Fire. Evacuation orders have also been issued for Homestead Trailer Park, the Wilds (Promontory and Wildsprings) Ridge Road, Pinion and Cedar Drive. Five hundred homes have been evacuated in all.

Urgent evacuation notices were put out Wednesday night for the El Jebel Mobile Home Park and the condos above, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

Residents who have not evacuated are being warned about potentially lengthy power outages because power supplies are threatened by the fire.

Several fire crews are in the area and battling the fire, which started the evening of July 3.

The Sagewood area and the area around the Church of Christ are under a pre-evacuation notice, as are Homestead, Sopris, Spur, Tucker Hillside Curtis, Longhorn and all addresses on the north side of Midland Avenue.

The fire was reportedly started by people shooting tracer rounds just before 7 p.m. The suspects have been issued a court summons in lieu of arrest by the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

Sky9 video of the Weston Fire burning in Park County.

Size: 10,727 acres

Location: 9 miles southwest of Fairplay

Containment: 15 percent

The Weston Pass Fire was first reported Thursday morning in a remote area in Park County nine miles southwest of Fairplay.

The east wind shift pushed the fire to the west past Forest Service 433 into the Buffalo Peaks Wilderness on Wednesday. The exact amount of fire expansion to the west will be determined when the clouds lift allowing aircraft to fly the area.

CDOT says US 285, between Fairplay (highway 9) and Antero Junction ( U.S. 24) is closed because of this fire.

The U.S. Forest Service said a mandatory evacuation is in place for all of the homes between the fire and County Road 22. That road, as well as Forest Service Road 442 and Forest Service Road 158, are closed.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Black Mountain south of CR 22, and Campground of the Rockies (CORA). Residents have been advised to leave immediately.

Eight to 10 homes are affected by the blaze, according to Gene Stanley with the Park County Office of Emergency Management.

"It is a level three evacuation, so those people need to get the hell out now," he said.

Fire crews confirmed Sunday afternoon that one home at 695 Lynch Creek Court was damaged by the fire. One outbuilding at 854 Rich Creek Court was also damaged.

The fire was caused by lightning.

A view of the High Chateau Fire in Teller County.

Size: 1,400 acres

Location: West of Wright’s Reservoir northeast of Cripple Creek

Containment: 75 percent

The High Chateau Fire broke out on Friday afternoon and prompted the Teller County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate the High Chateau and Highland Meadows subdivisions.

In an update Tuesday morning, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said conditions were ideal for fire growth, with high temperatures and the potential for winds gusts of up to 45 miles an hour later in the afternoon.

Park County Emergency Management has issued mandatory evacuations. As of Tuesday morning, 183 homes are still affected by those orders in Park County.

Four or five structures have been destroyed, according to the sheriff's office. The cause is under investigation.

For updates on the fire visit the Teller County Sheriff's office or the Park County Sheriff's office Facebook page.

Hotshots are starting fire operations on DIV H

Size: 54,128 acres

Location: 10 miles north of Durango

Containment: 45 percent

The 416 Fire started burning on June 1 and since then, has swelled to more than 54,000 acres. It is burning in a large swath of rough and inaccessible terrain.

The fire grew just 869 acres on Wednesday and decreased fire behavior is expected again Thursday. There is good potential for rain on Friday.

On Monday, more than a month after the fire was first reported, all evacuation orders and pre-evacuation notices were lifted.

It has cost an estimated $28.9 million to date to fight the fire.

At last check, 432 personnel were battling the fire.

La Plata County has imposed Stage 3 fire restrictions for all unincorporated lands in the county.

Badger Creek Fire

Size: 21,176 acres

Location: Straddling the Colorado, Wyoming state line near Mountain Home, Wyo.

Containment: 80 percent

The Badger Creek Fire started burning the evening of June 10. More than 100 firefighters are trying to get a handle on the blaze, which flared up recently due to hot, dry and windy conditions.

Preliminary information indicates that this fire may have been human-caused. Anyone with information is asked to call the Medicine Bow National Forest - Laramie Ranger District tip line at 307-745-2392.

Size: 1,200 acres

Location: 13 miles southwest of Fraser

Containment: 0 percent

The Sugarloaf Fire started burning early Thursday morning north of Loveland Pass is a remote part of the Williams Fork Valley. According to Inciweb, there are anticipated to be closures of trails, roads and campgrounds near the fire, but those weren't detailed.

A type three management team has taken over the fire. U.S. Forest Service firefighters have also been assigned to the blaze.

The fire is not immediately threatening any homes or businesses.

Size: 4,578 acres

Location: In the San Juan National Forest about 14 miles south of Rico.

Containment: 40 percent

The Burro Fire broke out on June 8, and has been burning in steep terrain on both sides of Bear Creek. Despite recent rain, there have been flare-ups as the forest has dried out.

Hands crews are on the scene battling this blaze, as well as one forest service fire engine.

What caused this fire near the 416 Fire is under investigation.

Golf Course Fire

Size: 20 acres

Location: Near Rocky Mountain National Park in Grand County near Grand Lake

Containment: 100 percent

The Golf Course Fire broke out on Thursday evening in Grand County near Rocky Mountain National Park. As of Friday morning, no structures had been damaged.

All roads have reopened in the area, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office. Crews will patrol the fire lines through the night and put out hot spots. The fire is not out; it is contained and controlled.

At the fire’s peak, around 450 people were evacuated, according to Lt. Dan Mayer with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. The fire is believed to be human-caused.

Turret Fire

An aerial view of the Turret Fire.

Size: Six acres

Location: 22 miles northeast of Glenwood Springs

Containment: 10 percent

What’s been dubbed the Turret Fire started burning in the Flat Tops Wilderness 22 miles northeast of Glenwood Springs on Thursday evening. According to a news release from the Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit, eight smoke jumpers, a hype two helicopter and crew of 12 firefighters have been ordered to battle the blaze.

The cause of this fire is unknown. Firefighters have closed the Shingle Peak trail and Turret Peak trail due to activity in the area.

