MALVERN, AR (KTHV )-The Arkansas Department of Correction is investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive at the Quachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern.

According to a press release, Antonio G. Rauls was found unresponsive in his cell at 6:05 pm, he was taken to the infirmary where emergency medical treatment was administered. He was pronounced dead at 6:26 pm.

The Arkansas State Police was immediately notified and responded to the unit. ASP will be conducting an investigation in to the death. The Arkansas Department of Correction will be conducting an internal investigation in to the death.

Rauls had been serving a sentence on drug charges out of Cleveland County.

