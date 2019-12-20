BREAKING: A source close to the investigation confirms a woman will be charged with murder in the case of missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard. Source also says they are "relieved baby is ok." -- Grace White, KHOU 11 News

The suspect's name and motive has not yet been released by authorities.

Previous story follows. Check back for updates.

HOUSTON — The search for a missing Austin mother and her infant girl led authorities to a home in the Houston area late Thursday.

A body was found in the trunk of a vehicle, and a baby was taken to the hospital.

While authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the body and the infant, they did confirm the scene is connected to Heidi Broussard, 33. She and her now weeks-old daughter, Margot Carey, haven't been seen since Dec. 12, according to Austin police.

The medical examiner's office, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, confirms a body was removed from the property, which is located near Jersey Village, northwest of Houston. Online records show the body was found in the trunk of the vehicle at the home, but the medical examiner has not confirmed additional details.

At the same time, an ambulance took a 1-month-old baby girl to the hospital get checked out, Lt. Daniel Arizpe with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department said. The girl did not have any signs of injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Houston FBI said the case is now back in the hands of the Austin Police Department, which has not released additional details.

But Heidi's mother, Tammy Broussard, confirmed to CBS Austin on Friday morning the body found belongs to Heidi, and that Margot is now in CPS custody after going to the hospital.

Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene in the 8100 block of Bo Jack Drive late Thursday until the early-morning hours Friday. Those agencies include the FBI, Texas Rangers, Austin police and Houston-area law enforcement.

Authorities out of Austin previously said they are working the missing persons case from two angles: either Broussard left on her own and they need to know if mom and baby are safe or that the two may be victims of foul play.

Authorities wrapped up their investigation at the Jersey Village home at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further developments.

