LESLIE, Ark. (KTHV) - Arkansas State Troopers discovered the remains of two individuals in a vehicle at an apparent crash site near Leslie along U.S. Highway 65 on Monday, Oct. 29.

According to Bill Sadler, the public information officer for Arkansas State Police, the remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

Sadler also says that "information relating to the recovery of the bodies has been provided to Warrensburg, Missouri authorities who suspect the remains may be (again, may be) two individuals who reported missing over a month ago."

This investigation is ongoing.

