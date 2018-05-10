GONE COLD | Arrest made in 13-year-old Gwinnett County cold case

Cierra Burk sat down with 11Alive in 2017 to talk about the case and her mother.

The 28-year-old still remembers swapping clothes with her mom and hearing her cheer the loudest from the stands when she was on the basketball court.

She can still hear her voice, and she thinks back to the time when her mom disappeared.

Burk, then-16, said her mom kept her fear hidden from her and her brother. But, she did share her concerns with her older sister, Roberta Adams.

“She told her, if anything happens to me, he did it,” she said, referring to Cook.

Days leading up to her disappearance, police responded to her apartment numerous times for domestic calls between her and Cook. And just one day before she disappeared, she had filed a restraining order against him.

When Leslie went missing, Burk knew something wasn’t right. The then-high school junior, who at the time lived with her grandmother, said she talked to her mom on the phone on certain days.

But the phone remained silent.

“At first, I just used to think she was scared, so she didn’t come around,” she said, letting out a deep sigh, and then burying her face into her hands and sobbing. “But then birthdays past and holidays past and I never heard from her.”

She had always clung to hope until they told her that they found a body, and confirmed to her that it was her mom.

“She died trying to hide,” Burk said of her mom who loved life and living it. “She didn’t go out without a fight, cuz she’s a fighter and I know she fought back.”

While the GBI identified her remains eight years ago, that was only one piece of her puzzle. Her killer’s identity remained a mystery.

Investigators sorted through the details of what might have been her last hours alive 12 years ago— looking for clues in police reports, a restraining order and her missing persons report—and at the people who knew her.

Before she disappeared, Adams told police that she was afraid for her life. And she told her sister if anything happened to her, "He did it."

Cook was arrested in 2005 for violating the protection order and was charged with aggravated stalking. Cell phone records indicated that he called her 16 times the day she disappeared. However, he denied any involvement with her disappearance, during an interview in 2005 with 11Alive.

Last year, with the case more than a decade old, Gwinnett County Police Sgt. John Richter told 11Alive the cold case was not dead.

In fact, he had re-opened the case.

The veteran homicide detective was giving the case a fresh set of eyes and a large dose of sheer determination to solve it—re-interviewing witnesses and sifting through evidence that could lead him to her killer and an arrest.

And this week, Richter was able to establish probable cause for his prime suspect's arrest.

On Sept. 28, 2018, a warrant was obtained for Cook, charging him with his ex-girlfriend's 2005 murder.

The Georgia State Patrol and Henry County Police, arrested Cook during a traffic stop on I-75 north in Henry County, and was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, Oct. 4.

He was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail where he is being held without bond. He had his first appearance on Friday, Oct. 5.

Billy Joe Cook, 51, arrested and charged in Leslie Adams' 2005 murder in Gwinnett County. (Gwinnett County Detention)

Leslie is one of 30 bodies that have been found along I-85. Only about half of those bodies have been identified and her case is the first with an arrest.

