PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) – Thursday evening, August 16, at approximately 4:49 p.m., staff at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern, AR observed inmate Anthony Griffin hanging in a locked single-man cell.

Responding correctional officers and medical staff were unable to detect a pulse and Anthony Griffin was pronounced dead at 5:04 p.m.

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) was immediately notified and responded to the Unit. ASP will be conducting an investigation into the death. The Department of Correction will be conducting an internal investigation into the death.

Anthony Griffin was a 52-year-old male serving life without parole out of Crittenden County for capital murder.

© 2018 KTHV