Jonesboro Salvation Army leaders suspended amid allegations

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - Two officers of the Salvation Army of Jonesboro have been relieved of their duties after officials began investigating them for financial wrongdoing.

The Jonesboro Sun reports that Lts. Curtis and Angela Sadler were told to leave the facility Wednesday and not return unless an internal investigation conducted by officials outside the region clears them of any wrongdoing.

Capt. Thomas McWilliams is a spokesman for the Salvation Army of Arkansas and Oklahoma, which oversees operations in both states. He says the allegations against the Sadlers involve claims of stolen money from donation kettles, theft of supplies and money laundering.

McWilliams says it's common practice to relieve Salvation Army directors during investigations and that it isn't indicative of guilt. He says officials are meeting with Jonesboro Police to discuss the investigation.

