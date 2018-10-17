Father in 70s raising twin boys as single parent after wife dies post-childbirth

The United States is one of the few places in the developed world seeing an uptick in pregnancy related deaths. Black women – like Lisa Swinton McLaughlin – are three to four times more likely to die after giving birth than white women, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control shows.

Maryland - where Lisa passed away - recently was labeled the 11th worst in the country based on its maternal mortality ratio, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

“When we talk about what is the reason for the disparity, I can't tell you what that reason is except for the fact that the only thing that we conclude with any kind of reasonable certainty is that the experience of being black in America is so fundamentally different from the experience of being white in America that it translates to health outcomes,” Dr. William Callaghan from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control explained. Callaghan is the chief of the CDC’s Maternal and Infant Health Branch in the Division of Reproductive Health.

In Washington D.C., 17 of the 18 women who died from pregnancy-related causes between 2012 and 2016 were black. According to the D.C. Department of Health the maternal mortality rate eighth worst in the nation for pregnancy-related deaths when compared to all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Lisa Swinton McLaughlin poses during her pregnancy. (Photo courtesy of Candace Schwab Photography)

Jordan and Dylan do not remember their mother or even notice her absence on a day to day basis. However, the man shouldering the responsibility of raising the two, their father Michael does.

“She was energetic and she would have been really good with these kids,” he said sadly. “She would have been a good mother.”

Now, Michael admits he is more the age of a grandfather than a father to two young kids. He says he is hoping to live long enough to see them graduate from college.

“I’m just trying to make it to 88/90 some place in there,” he explained. “They’ll be able to handle themselves then.”

Michael said Lisa had to have a Caesarian section when the boys were born. The surgeon twisted or nicked her bowel, he said, and she died from sepsis a few days later.

“While we were at the hospital, the doctor called back… and asked if everything was ok,” Michael said. “I told him she had died."

Michael said the doctor wrote up in his notes he told Lisa to go to the hospital.

“And he never did,” Michael said, showing a flicker of anger behind his generally calm demeanor. “He never told her that."

Holy Cross Hospital sent this statement, in part, in regards to Lisa's death.

At Holy Cross Health, we are committed to providing the best care, striving for excellence in quality, safety and experience...Any death is tragic. Truly, that of a new mother is even more so. As a religious organization we make great effort to support families and our caregivers through these difficult times. We share our compassion and respect for the dignity of each life. Our sympathies are with Mr. McLaughlin and his family.

When Lisa died, Michael moved the family back to his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. Lisa had been the breadwinner in their family – he is retired – and he could no longer afford their house in Gaithersburg they had built together.

“In Omaha, I have a little village. I have all these people that… sort-of watch over the kids a little bit,” he explained. “I have a son in Omaha, I have brothers, sisters.”