HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark.(KTHV/WREG) — The Helena-West Helena Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide.

Police say Cornell Henry called police around 6:30 a.m. saying he was going to kill his 20-year-old girlfriend and himself. He later went on Facebook Live saying he had already killed his girlfriend and was going to commit suicide.

Police found Henry’s wallet by the side of the river in downtown Helena-West Helena and determined that he drove his car into the water.

Helena West-Helena Police and the Phillips County Sheriffs Department pulled the car from the river around 3 p.m. They said “two unidentifiable bodies” were found inside.

WREG is working to find out more information.

