LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - James Barrett, 34, escaped from the Arkansas State Hospital in Little Rock on Saturday night, August 11.

Barrett is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build. He has dark hair, and said to have a pony tail. He also has tattoos on both arms.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweat pants and black tennis shoes..

Barrett is awaiting trial on rape charges in Faulkner County and had been at the hospital for evaluations and treatment.

There is no information on where he's heading. If you see him, call Arkansas State Hospital Police Department at 501-686-9212, or call your local police.

