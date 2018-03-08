MALVERN, Ark. (KTHV) - UPDATE-- Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash announced Monday that the body found was identified as Susan Cooper, who was reported missing in September 2016.

The FBI and DEA offered $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the disappearance.

In June, the sheriff's office announced the arrest of Donald Smith in connection to the alleged murder of Cooper.

ORIGINAL-- Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash has notified the public that an unidentified body has been located within Hot Spring County.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for a positive ID.

This is a joint investigation of the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Malvern Police Department, Clark County Sheriff's Office, Group IV Drug Task Force, Arkansas Game and Fish and the Western District of the United States Attorney's Office.

This is an on-going investigation.

