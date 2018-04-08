POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) – Friday night, August 3, an investigation was opened by the Russellville Police Department at the request of Pope County Sheriff, Shane Jones.

Sheriff Jones had been informed of possible inappropriate sexual contact between a member of the sheriff’s staff and a current inmate being housed at the facility. As the investigation unfolded, it was discovered that a second member of the staff also had inappropriate sexual contact with the same inmate.

As a result of the investigation, two female employees were immediately terminated and placed under arrest. One employee, Lauren Elliott, was arrested on charges of Sexual Assault 4th Degree. The second employee, Billie Tucker, was arrested on charges of Sexual Assault 4th Degree and Introducing Prohibited Articles into a correctional facility.

Both will appear before Judge Don Bourne in felony bond hearings on Monday morning, August 6.

Sheriff Jones is deeply saddened by the actions of his former employees. “I am heartbroken by the betrayal of two trusted employees and these actions will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Jones.

Sheriff Jones understands that the public trust is the most valuable thing a law enforcement agency can possess. He hopes that his quick action and response to these allegations demonstrates to the public that his employees are being held to the same standards as the public this agency serves.

The investigation is ongoing by the Russellville Police Department and the 5th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney.

