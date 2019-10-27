BEIRUT (AP) -A senior Turkish official says "to the best of my knowledge" Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrived at a location in Syria 48 hours prior to the U.S. military raid that is believed to have targeted the Islamic State group leader.



The Turkish official said in a written statement Sunday that there has been "close coordination" among relevant parties and the Turkish military had advanced knowledge of the raid.



In a tweet earlier, the Turkish army said it had "information exchanged and coordination" with U.S. military authorities prior to the operation but did not elaborate.



The official added: "I can neither confirm nor deny that any intelligence was shared to facilitate last night's operation."



The U.S. raid with helicopters took place in the Barisha area north of Idlib city a few kilometers from the Turkish border.





