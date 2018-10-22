AUSTIN — The City of Austin issued a city-wide boil water notice early Monday morning following historic flooding that brought in high levels of silt into the city's water supply, making it challenging for the water plants to produce the volume of water needed to supply customers.

The boil water notice comes just a day after city officials asked Austin Water customers to reduce their water usage. Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk said it's believed this is the first time in the water utility's history that they've issued a boil water notice for Austin.

Here's a map of the Austin Water service area:

A map of Austin Water's service area.

The city plans to lift the boil water notice once the treatment systems are stabilized, but it's not known the exact time when that will happen, Austin Water said.

To ensure that water is safe, the city is asking all customers to boil water used for drinking, cooking or ice.

The high level of debris, silt and mud in the water supply requires an extended filtration process. Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said crews have been working non-stop to get water levels where they need to be, and it has taken a toll on the city's three drinking-water plants.

In news release, the city said, “To provide necessary water pressure for fire protection, plants must distribute water at treatment levels not typical of the utility’s high standards for consumption.”

Meszaros said Austin Water has reduced capacity at those plants to try and treat the "high turbid or very cloudy water."

Turbidity measures the degree of clarity for water, and Austin Water said the level the river water is at now is unprecedented.

"Typical drinking water is 0.3 NTU of clarity. The river water is over 400, and we've never seen it to that level before," Austin Water officials said.

Meszaros said the water looks like "chocolate milk or a milkshake."

Mayor Steve Adler echoed Austin Water's comments, "I think we've all seen the Lady Bird Lake as it has begun to turn more and more into something that looks like a milkshake. The sediment is just overwhelming the system. We have too much mud."

Austin Water said there have been no positive tests for bacterial infiltration in the water system, but they believe a violation is could happen under the current conditions.

Mayor Steve Adler and Austin Water is asking anyone who uses the city’s water to conserve water until the event is over.

"No one should be watering their lawns," Mayor Adler said.

Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden said her department has been in communication with all Austin food and restaurant establishments. Food inspectors will be out at those locations offering technical assistance. She said it would be at their discretion if they have the capacity to remain open during the boil water notice.

The city said they are working with multiple agencies and looking at several contracts with the state to bring clean drinking water to the city during this time. Some of those resources are reserved for emergencies, the city said.

Austin Water said they are working with the state and TCEQ, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, to get the problem resolved.

WIDER AUSTIN-AREA

The Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District is not affected by the boil water notice. Officials said the district doesn't purchase any water from the City of Austin.

Cedar Park officials said they are not impacted by the boil water notice. If things change, the city said they will notify the community.

All Travis County Water District 10 customers are affected by Austin's boil water notice. Officials said they purchase water from the City of Austin. Their customers are asked to boil water as well.

The City of Pflugerville said their water is not impacted by Austin's city-wide boil water notice.

"Due to the benefits of the Lake Pflugerville surface water and our treatment process, there is no concern for Pflugerville water customers at this time. If you receive water from a source other than the City of Pflugerville, please contact them directly for additional information about your water. City of Pflugerville water customers are NOT affected by Austin's boil water alert," the city said in a release.

The City of Round Rock said their customers are not impacted by the boil water notice and their drinking water is safe to drink.

This boil water notice affects thousands of people in Austin, including schools and businesses.

SCHOOLS

Austin ISD

Officials said they are aware of the notice and have informed all principals and district leadership. School leaders said all schools will run as normal with some adjustments. Officials said campus drinking fountains are covered and closed off to students. Austin ISD said they've informed cafeteria managers of the boil instructions for safety. As a result, officials said they won't offer a salad bar for students and would adjust the menu to focus on hot vegetables and fruits -- apples and oranges. Austin ISD said they would provide water for students, but they're also encouraging students to bring their own drinks from home. All campuses are also accepting water donations, Austin ISD said.

Austin Community College

Officials said they are aware of the situation, and they've already taped off water fountains at impacted campuses within the city limits. All ACC campuses will remain open and students and employees are encouraged to bring water bottles to school.

Dripping Springs ISD

School officials said their campuses are following along with the boil water advisory issued by the West Travis County Public Utility Agency.

Manor ISD

Officials said they are impacted by the Austin Water boil water notice. Officials said all impacted campuses will provide bottled water for students and staff. Manor ISD said the school cafeterias would take the proper steps to make sure that all water used for meals is safe. Parents are encouraged to send their children to school with bottled water.

Pflugerville ISD

Officials said several of their campuses are affected by the boil water notice. They're asking students to bring bottled water to school with them. Officials said they have a plan in place for on-campus meals, and they would provide bottled water and sanitizing stations.

Round Rock ISD

Officials said on Twitter that some of their schools are impacted by Austin's boil water notice. As a result, they said they would provide bottled water for students and take precaution with their food preparation.

BUSINESSES

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

ABIA said they've covered and turned off all water fountains at their airport.

Seton Healthcare

Representatives said they are continuing operations at all care sites following the boil water notification. They said they are working closely with the city, emergency management and other experts to evaluate the situation and address needs.

This is a developing news story. This page will update as more information becomes available.

