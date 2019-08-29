BATESVILLE, Ark. — Lyon Scots Offensive Coordinator Kris Sweet told his players at the start of fall practice that he had been diagnosed with a form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and needed chemotherapy. Tuesday morning, while sitting in his office, he heard a commotion coming from the weight room downstairs.

"And I thought guys were down there working out or just kids being kids. And then they came up and it was more than just three guys, that you saw," Sweet said.

Video captured by Calvin Powell, who coaches running backs, tight ends, and tackles, shows more than a dozen players walk into Sweet's office to reveal their shaved heads.

“It was probably one of the most touching, emotional things I’ve ever gone through,” Sweet said.

The video was liked and shared thousands of times on social media, and outlets such as CBS, CNN, and ESPN have featured it.

“Oh, I think it’s out of hand," Sweet said of the reaction. "I think it’s kind of blown out of proportion from the standpoint that there’s people a lot worse off than me. I mean, if you didn’t know by the looks of my head, or people knowing that something’s wrong, nobody would ever know. Nothing’s really changed for me.”

Painted on a wall inside the team's indoor practice facility is the phrase, "the issue is us, not our opponent." That attitude is reflected in Sweet's attitude about his players' act of fellowship.

"I'm fine," Sweet repeated. "There are people a lot worse than me. I got very few side effects so far. I want it to be more about these young men and what they did."

Sweet has only known those young men for a few months. Lyon hired him this spring after 10 years of coaching in the Canadian Football League. His players' support highlighted why he said he is happy to be back in the collegiate ranks. “Pro football’s a different deal now," he explained. "I mean, there’s no personal relationships. The joke was, they’re just faceless numbers. And you get so used to that. And now, back in the college world, the personal relationships happen naturally, and it’s a neat thing.”

The self-described 1950's-style taskmaster of a coach took hug after hug from his players as they showed off their newly-shorn heads. He said there are not enough people on campus or in Batesville that know the character of these Scots.

"There's compassion, there's humility, and there's a care there," he said. "A lot of kids in this generation don't see anything past themselves, and for them to do that, it was pretty impressive."

People at Lyon are learning that, as are new fans from around the country.

"Our kids are great kids," Sweet said. "They just gravitate and help each other. I've never seen anything like it. I have never seen anything like it."

Lyon opens its 2019 season Saturday against Missouri Baptist.