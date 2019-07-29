Misuzu Hughes $1 million in winnings came from Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's Play It Again, a game that offers players a second chance to win.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, players enter non-winning tickets through the lottery’s website. Prize winners are selected randomly from all eligible entries for each drawing quarterly.

Hughes realized she was a millionaire while she was at home with her family.

“I was in total disbelief when lottery officials called me this morning,” said Hughes.

“I told my husband, John, first. Because of the language barrier, my husband did most of the communicating,” she said.

For John, this day has been long-awaited. “She spends a lot of time entering all those stacks of losing tickets,” he said.

The Arkansas Scholarship said that Hughes has no plans for her winnings.

“This still seems so unreal,” she said.

Hughes is the 68th Arkansas lottery-made millionaire since 2009.