ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Northeast High School football captain Jacquez Welch is on life support after he lost consciousness during a game Friday night, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Paramedics took Welch to Bayfront Health, where doctors there found he had severe bleeding on the brain from a pre-existing condition, Northeast coach Jeremy Frioud told the Times.
"Jacquez is such an incredible kid,” Frioud said. “He does everything right. Everyone is praying for him. He needs a miracle."
Welch reportedly picked up his first college football offer from Concordia University.
