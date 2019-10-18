WASHINGTON — Jane Fonda and Sam Waterston have been arrested during a climate change protest in front of the Library of Congress.

Fonda vowed to be arrested every Friday as a part of the weekly climate change demonstrations. The nearly 82-year-old moved to D.C. to take part in the fight against climate change and said she'll be on the steps of the U.S. Capitol every Friday through January.

Fonda and Waterston are co-stars on Grace and Frankie, and Waterston is also known for his role in Law and Order.

Fonda was first arrested on Friday, Oct. 11. Fonda was surrounded by dozens of other climate activists on the steps of the Capitol Building.

U.S. Capitol Police said 16 people were arrested for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol. All were charged with D.C. Code 22-1307 crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

Demonstration activity is only allowed in designated areas on U.S. Capitol Grounds, according to the U.S. Capitol Police's website.

Here are areas where protesters are permitted and where they are not allowed to be, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Fonda and other climate activists are demanding that lawmakers take action to address what she calls "an existential threat."

"We have to be sure that the crisis that is climate change remains front and center like a ticking time bomb," Fonda said. "We don’t have very much time, and it's really urgent."

The focus will shift every Friday, ranging from the Green New Deal to fresh water and forests. Stay with WUSA9.com for more on this developing story.

