KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE 3/9: The Knoxville Police Department said a body found in Fort Loudoun Lake was positively identified as Tiffany Trull.

RELATED: Body discovered in Fort Loudoun Lake identified as missing Jefferson Co. woman, Tiffany Trull

UPDATE (3/1):

The Knoxville Police Department and other agencies called off the search for Tiffany Trull at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

KPD said the search for Trull started at 10 a.m. Sunday and that they deployed resources to assist the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

There were two boats out on Fort Loudoun Lake near Cherokee Farm, one Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency boat and one Knoxville Fire Department boat with KPD officers joining them, KPD said.

KPD said it deployed its search and rescue team and Knox County Sheriff's Office deployed its helicopter.

Trull is still missing.

TWRA said side-scan sonar was utilized in addition to a visual search, and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office deployed a ROV.

Community members placed flyers in Market Square.

If you have any information, call KPD at (865) 215-7000.

UPDATE (2/29):

KFD and other agencies are searching for a missing woman on Fort Loudoun Lake near Cherokee farms.

KFD posted to their Twitter account on Saturday afternoon:

TWRA also posted to their Facebook account, and stated their officers are assisting UTPD, KPD, KCSO and KFD with a missing person near downtown Knoxville.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE Search and recovery operations began at 8 ... a.m. this morning with 30 boats and 70 volunteers are conducting surface and sonar scans on the Tennessee River. Jackson Police Department Aviation unit is assisting with aerial scans along the banks of the river.

Officials were unable to confirm to 10News if those crews were searching for missing Jefferson County woman Tiffany Trull.

Deputies said her vehicle was located on Cherokee Farms near the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's campus.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance in searching for Tiffany Trull, 48.

Trull was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue long sleeve shirt and a white hoodie, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Trull is 5' 2'' tall and 148 lbs.

Deputies said her vehicle was located on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's campus on Alcoa Highway.

If you see Tiffany contact 911 or the Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update you as we get more information.