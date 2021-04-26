Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes distribution in Arkansas

The restart comes as the state's vaccine orders decline.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas pharmacies are once again administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state gave providers the green light Monday, April 26 after the FDA lifted the vaccine pause last Friday, but the restart comes as the state's vaccine orders decline.

An official lift of the Johnson & Johnson pause Monday means the 600 doses that have been sitting in Remedy Drug's fridge can soon go back into arms, according to co-owner and pharmacist Philip Way.

"We anticipate being able to use all of them," he said.

Way said about 200 appointments are already available for this week and 90 of those slots have already been filled.

"We've found that most Arkansans are pretty educated about what's been going on with the Johnson & Johnson pause," he said.

According to Way, the two-week break gave the medical community time to educate themselves on signs, symptoms, and how to treat any possible side effects.

He said the same conversation will happen with anyone that walks through the door.

"We, again, will educate the patient on what to look for and we just make ourselves available. If they have any questions they can call us," Way said.

The department of health began adding a list of possible side effects to the consent forms for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday afternoon.

As well as updating FDA-provided fact sheets for vaccine providers and recipients, Medical Director of Immunizations Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said.

"We want people to be aware of it, so they can take that into consideration when choosing a vaccine," she said.

According to Dillaha, the state has about 60 thousand Johnson & Johnson doses, as of last week. That amount, along with the other vaccines, will decrease in the future.

"We have plenty of vaccines. So it's not necessary for us, at this point, to order all of the vaccines that are allocated to us," she said.

With the one-shot available again, Dillaha said it's all about communication and education.

"Making the vaccine as widely available and as conveniently available as possible will help us keep the momentum going," she said.

Dr. Dillaha said the state is also working to expand the number of providers receiving the vaccine, so no doses go to waste and all of them get administered.