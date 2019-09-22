Debbie Stevens's death became international news when her 911 call during her final moments was released. This weekend, she was laid to rest with her mother.

The memorial service was held Saturday in Fort Smith for Stevens and her mother, Nancy Organ, who passed away about a week ago.

On August 24, Stevens dialed 911 after she was caught in a flash flood during her early-morning newspaper route.

The audio between Stevens and the now-former dispatcher Donna Reneau was heard across the world because of Reneau's treatment of Stevens during her last moments.