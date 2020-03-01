POPE COUNTY, Ark — Editor's note: The video shown above is from November 2019.

A judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Arkansas Racing Commission that prevents it from issuing a casino license in Pope County to Legends Resort & Casino on Monday, Jan. 6.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Wendell Griffen signed the restraining order on Friday, Jan. 3.

According to the restraining order, the Arkansas Racing Commission was set to hold a public hearing on Monday, Jan. 6 to discuss a license for a proposed casino to be operated by the Cherokee Nations Business, LLC.

The second window of applications for a Pope County casino license, opened by the Arkansas Racing Commission, is invalid because it contradicts adopted gambling rules.

RELATED: There's applications and opposition, but when will Pope Co. finally get a casino?

RELATED: Pope County Quorum Court offers support for Legends Resort & Casino

The rules state if no application is received by the Arkansas Racing Commission during the first window, then the commission shall re-open the application process. But, since there were five applications received by the Commission during the first application period, then the second application period is invalid.

We will have a full report with Scott Hardin, communications director for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, tonight at 6 p.m. on THV11.

RELATED: Legends Resort & Casino announces plan for Pope Co.

RELATED: Russellville mayor welcomes casino business

RELATED: Few obstacles remain for Legends Casino in Pope County