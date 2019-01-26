WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — JUDSONIA, AR (KTHV) -A law enforcement officer involved in a shooting in White County is under investigation.

Matthew Garrett, 24, of Judsonia, was wounded by gunfire after pulling a knife on a Judsonia Police Officer.

Just before 5pm Friday Judsonia Police spotted Garrett stumbling across Arkansas Highway 367.

As officers exited their patrol car to assist Garrett he ran into the nearby woods.

According to the officers Garrett stopped and turned towards them with a knife.

After several attempts to persuade Garrett to drop the knife he lunged toward the officers who then shot him.

Garrett was transported by ambulance to a Searcy hospital where he underwent surgery last night.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called in to begin the investigation.