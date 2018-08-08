A juvenile was arrested Wednesday in a lemonade stand robbery that happened over the weekend in Union County.

Deputies said they were able to identify the suspect with the help of security camera footage.

The robbery happened Saturday near the roundabout in St. John’s Forest in Monroe.

Authorities did not release the suspect's name because he is a juvenile. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect will be confined until the next custody hearing in juvenile court.

“I am very proud of the work our deputies and detectives did to identify the suspect in this case. They have worked tirelessly to bring closure for the victim, his family and the St. John’s Forest community," said Sheriff Eddie Cathey.

Mark, the nine-year-old victim, was running the lemonade stand to earn money for a lawnmower. The community chipped in and gave him money, then Lowe's surprised him with a new mower.

