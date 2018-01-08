SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — A spokeswoman for Virginia State Police said a police dog died Wednesday after an exchange of gunfire between troopers and the driver of a stolen car. The driver of the car also died.

Corinne Geller said a trooper who was on Interstate 95 North in Sussex County saw a car that someone in Connecticut reported stolen. The driver was wanted for murder there. Geller said the trooper turned on his lights and siren to stop the car. Geller said the driver wouldn't stop.

The trooper followed the car. The driver started shooting at the trooper. The shooting continued off and on. The driver got off the interstate at the exit for Owens/Route 645 (Exit 24). Other troopers positioned themselves to stop the car as it headed towards the intersection of Loco School Road and Bell Road.

Geller said the driver kept shooting at troopers. One of his bullets went through the window of a trooper's car and hit a drug detection dog named Vader. The 2-year-old Belgian Malinois graduated from Virginia State Police Narcotics Detection Training in December 2017. Vader died from his injury.

A picture of the hole left in a back window of a Virginia State Police trooper's car. The bullet that made it hit K-9 Officer Vader, a drug detection dog that was in the back seat of the car on August 1, 2018. Vader died as a result of his injury.

Virginia State Police

Eventually, the car stopped. Troopers exchanged gunfire with the driver. He was hit and died there. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond will conduct an autopsy.

There was a passenger in the car. Medics took her to the hospital. Geller said the woman was treated and released.

None of the troopers who were there were hurt. Three are on administrative leave which police say happens when there is a shooting involving officers.

A tribute to Virginia State Police K-9 Officer Vader. The 2-year-old Belgian Malinois died on August 1, 2018 in Sussex County, Va. after a bullet hit him while he was in the back seat of a trooper's car. Police said a man wanted for murder fired it.

Virginia State Police

