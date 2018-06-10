PORTLAND, Ore. — Comedian Katt Williams on Monday pleaded not guilty to assaulting a town car driver after he was arrested Friday night by Port of Portland Police.

Williams appeared in court Monday. A not guilty plea to fourth-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor, was entered on his behalf. The judge ordered Williams not to have any contact with the alleged victim.

Williams' bail was set at $2,500. He is also being held on an arrest warrant from Georgia.

The alleged assault happened around 11:13 p.m. at Atlantic Aviation, on 8089 Northeast Airport Way, police said.

Williams is accused of assaulting the driver of a town car after an argument broke out about taking the comedian and his dog to a performance at the Moda Center, police said. Williams then left the scene in another car before officers could arrive.

The driver was treated at the hospital for minor injuries to his face, including swelling and cuts, according to police.

Williams was found Saturday morning and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

According to TMZ, Williams was scheduled to be a part of Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘N Out Live" concert at the Moda Center on Friday.

In an unrelated incident following that performance, a man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting outside the Moda Center.

