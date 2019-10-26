STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A race track owner is asking people to pray for a driver's family after a deadly crash Friday night at 311 Speedway in Stokes County, NC.

According to Mike Fulp, the owner of 311 Motor Speedway, the driver who crashed is Keith Jacobs. Fulp said it is believed that Jacobs suffered a medical emergency while racing. Several members of the racing community say Jacobs died. They're painting a memorial for him in the spot where he crashed.

Jacobs was racing in a weekly show at the speedway when witnesses saw him slumped over behind the wheel at about 10 p.m., Fulp said.

Jacobs' car hit a wall straight on, went high up onto the wall, then crashed down, according to Fulp.

First responders were called to help with the emergency at the race track. People formed a prayer circle after the accident.

"People were on their knees praying," said Fulp. "Pray for his family. He's well-liked." Jacobs raced at 311 Speedway for more than 30 years, Fulp said.

All the drivers at Friday night's race decided to donate the full prize -- about $4,300 -- to Jacobs' family, said Fulp.

The speedway is located on U.S. Highway 311 in Pine Hall.

Stokes County EMS confirmed a death related to a speedway crash with WFMY News 2, but did not identify the victim.

