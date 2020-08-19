Multiple agencies on scene of large structure fire at Searcy Faith Assembly church

A large structure fire broke out at at 2447 Highway 16, Searcy Faith Assembly.

White County Sheriff Miller said crews are currently fighting the fire, with the help of multiple other agencies such as fire marshall, volunteer fire department and church members.

Units are trying to keep traffic under control and are asking those driving through this area to please use caution or take an alternate route.

Officials said there are no injuries at this time and are unsure of cause of the fire.