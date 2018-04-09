LARGO, Fla. – A Largo Police Department spokesperson said Tuesday investigators still need "one good tip" to find a missing 2-year-old boy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for Jordan Belliveau on Sunday morning.

"We're not frustrated. We're encouraged. We're going to find Jordan and we're going to get out there," said Largo police spokesperson Stephen Slaughter. "We're going to put boots on the ground. You're going to see puts on the ground today, and you're going to see boots on the ground tomorrow."

Slaughter said investigators have received up to 70 tips.

"We're still hoping for that one big break that's going to give us that step forward," Slaughter said. "We just haven't received that tip yet."

Investigators continue searching the area near Belliveau’s mother’s apartment at 3660 East Bay Drive in Largo. Slaughter asked for Largo residents and business owners in the area to review their security cameras from 9:30 p.m. Saturday to about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

"We're continuing to acquire all the security footages from businesses up and down the East Bay corridor," Slaughter said. "We believe that we'll be able to get some good video or something that may able to help us out on this case from personal security systems that we're not aware of."

Slaughter called submitting security footage "voluntary."

On Monday, police released a sketch of the suspect.

Largo police released a picture of the 2010 White Toyota Camry on Monday that Belliveau could be traveling in with a man named Antwan. The suspected Camry has a white grill and dark-tinted windows, Largo police said.

Investigators believe the Camry could have rosary beads hanging from the rearview mirror and a black ice air freshener.

Police said Belliveau and his mother were walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road to a friend's place around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when they were offered a ride by a person they didn't know. The person said his name was Antwan.

The mother told police that once they were in the white Toyota Camry, she was struck on the face and lost consciousness, police said. When she woke up, it was about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and she was in a wooded area in Largo Central Park without the child.

Investigators searched the area, but Belliveau was not found. Surveillance video confirmed the mother's location when she walked to Largo Central Park. She needed medical help and was sent to be treated at Bayfront Hospital.

Map: Click or tap here to view the map of where Belliveau and his mom were picked up and where authorities found the mom

The mother told investigators she got into the car because Belliveau was too heavy to carry to their destination. Slaughter said that Belliveau's mother did not know the suspect.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Belliveau is asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

