The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that left one person dead.

According to authorities, it happened around 9:00 p.m. on 18th Avenue between Linden and Plum Street.

Officers responded but received another call about a vehicle accident not far from where the shooting took place.

When they arrived at the scene of the crash, they found one of the drivers with a gunshot wound.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is Pine Bluff's 18th homicide of 2019.