Legends Resort and Casino has announced their plan for an "extraordinary, world-class resort and entertainment destination" in Pope County.

This comes after several big gambling companies, including Hard Rock Casino, submitted proposals to the Pope County quorum court.

According to the press release, the casino will be on approximately 135 acres in Russellville, Arkansas off I-40. The business said they will invest $225 million and hope to complete the project in 18 months.

They also claim that the casino will bring world-class entertainment to the area, with an economic boost as well. The business projects that in 10 years the resort will bring in over $5 billion to the state. Of that $5 billion, they estimate that $21-$31 million in taxes will go to the Arkansas State Racing Commission, $49-$67 million to Pope Co. & Russellville and $131-$246 million to the state of Arkansas.

Though one of the four approved locations for casinos, support in Pope County has had a rocky start. Statewide, the election showed support, but not in Pope County, where Russellville Mayor Richard Harris and County Judge Ben Cross both won their jobs vowing to keep casinos out and reversing any deals their predecessors made.

RELATED: Pope County sees rise in residents who support a casino

RELATED: Confusion over casino laws in Pope County leave residents unsure

However, nearly nine months after Arkansas voted to allow gambling, the debate over casinos got louder in Pope County. A quorum court meeting last July sparked interest when Cross said he hadn’t heard much support from anyone wanting a casino.

County officials said they will obey the wants of their residents, leading to polls on casino support in the county.

Though Legends has released their plan, the Pope Co. quorum court will publicly vote on the casino during their meeting tomorrow at 5 p.m.