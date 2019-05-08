Editor's note: The video above is from 2018.
Every year on the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out is celebrated and enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.
It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. This will be the 36th year for the event.
Here are some of the departments hosting events for the night in central Arkansas:
Sherwood Police Department
- Sherwood Forest, 1111 W Maryland Ave, Sherwood, Ark.
- 6-8:30 p.m.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
- First Baptist Church, 24100 Barton Street, Woodson, Ark.
- 6 p.m.
Pine Bluff Police Department
- Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Dr., Pine Bluff, Ark.
- 6-9 p.m.