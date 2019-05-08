Editor's note: The video above is from 2018.

Every year on the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out is celebrated and enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. This will be the 36th year for the event.

Here are some of the departments hosting events for the night in central Arkansas:

Sherwood Police Department

Sherwood Forest, 1111 W Maryland Ave, Sherwood, Ark.

6-8:30 p.m.

National Night Out 2019 Event in Sherwood, AR by Tyler Gaunt on Tuesday, August 6 2019 with 112 people interested and 53 people going. 10 posts in the discussion.

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

First Baptist Church, 24100 Barton Street, Woodson, Ark.

6 p.m.

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office National Night Out at the First Baptist Church in Woodson, AR. Tuesday August 6th at 6:00pm.

Pine Bluff Police Department

Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Dr., Pine Bluff, Ark.

6-9 p.m.