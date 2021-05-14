As summer nears, Little Rock airport sees more travelers

Even with the new CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people, there is still a federal mask mandate at the airport through September 13.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Summertime is just weeks away and traffic at the airport is showing it.

The Friday before Mother's Day weekend TSA reported that airports were the busiest they've been in 16 months.

So with more travelers coming in, more flights are taking off.

The hustle and bustle that airports are known for is coming back, according to Clinton National Airport Director of Public Affairs Shane Carter.

"We have been busy over the past few weeks and even this morning our lines at security were lengthy for a while," he said.

According to Carter, the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock is seeing 67% of the passengers when compared to 2019, which is an increase from their Spring Break rush.

"We're expecting that families will continue to travel and we're thinking this trend will move all the way through the summer," he said.

Carter said more travelers means more destinations. Pretty soon you'll be able to catch flights to Miami, St. Petersburg, Destin, and Los Angeles.

"As more passengers are coming back and airlines are seeing that out of Little Rock, there allowing those options to be in schedule," he said.

More traffic also means the possibility of longer security lines.

Just like every other industry, they're struggling to find workers, according to Carter.

"We have positions open at the airport, TSA has positions open where they're looking for screeners, airlines have positions open," he said.

It's a similar story for the restaurants inside, Carter said. Some having to pull their gates down earlier due to staffing, but in the recent weeks many are back up and ready to serve.

"As more passengers are coming back to the airport, you're seeing those options increase, you're seeing the hours being longer here," he said.

For those planning to book a summer vacation, but haven't been to the airport in over a year, Carter said there's a few things to keep in mind.

While packing, remember what you can and can't take through security, like no large liquids.

Also, make sure you're getting to the airport with plenty of time before take-off.

"We're certainly ready for when the traveler is ready to resume travel," Carter said.

Just a reminder, even with the new CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people, there is still a federal mask mandate at the airport through September 13.