The City of Little Rock announced Tuesday at a press conference several resources will be available during the Rights After Wrongs event being held on Saturday, January 19.

For the third consecutive year, Little Rock's Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission teamed with attorneys, social service organizations, local nonprofits and other groups to "provide residents returning from incarceration with a variety of needed resources and assistance."

Ericka Benedicto, Diversity Program Manager for Little Rock, said this event is a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. just days before the holiday, which takes place on Monday, January 21.

"What better way to honor Dr. King than through action. By coming together in the spirit of unity and service to do something for others," she said. "That's what Rights After Wrongs is -- a day of service that will provide a variety of resources to returning citizens and people in transition."

People attending the event will have access to:

Job readiness assistance

Employment opportunities

Legal consultations (English and Spanish)

Sealing criminal records assistance

Leniency court (only Pulaski Co. misdemeanors, outstanding fines and failure to appear cases are eligible)

Health screenings and flu shots

Information on reinstatement of driving privileges

Free tail light repair

For anyone looking for assistance on sealing criminal records, you will need to make an appointment, according to the City of Little Rock. To do that, you have to call the Center for Arkansas Legal Services at 1-800-950-5817 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. You must be present at the event by 9:30 a.m. and bring a copy of your sentencing order (Judgment in Disposition) and a copy of the Arkansas Crime Information Center report.

The Rights After Wrongs will take place on Saturday, January 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.