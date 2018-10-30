LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Members of the Jewish community around the country continue to mourn the loss of 11 lives during a mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue last weekend. A Little Rock congregation was joined in its grief Monday night by political leaders and clergy members from various faiths for a memorial service.

Congregation B’nai Israel filled its sanctuary for the hour-long service. Rabbi Barry Block led the crowd in prayers and songs and delivered a sermon about loss and the problems in society that led to this loss.

“Enough is enough,” he said. “Violent acts and a violent rhetoric that inspired them must come to an end now, for it is already too late.”

He described the violence against Jews seen around the world, from the Spanish Inquisition through modern day.

“We know that the Jewish community of Germany,” he stated, “included loyal citizens, veterans of Germany’s World War I efforts. Prosperous and influential until it wasn’t, until our people, less than a century ago, were slaughtered by the millions.

“Silence in response to the earliest anti-Semitic violence of Nazi Germany emboldened those who would’ve ended our existence on Earth.”

He said that the shooting Saturday morning at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh was both unique and reflective of xenophobia and anti-Semitism that Block says are common in America. He mentioned that the alleged gunman posted online about his enmity toward HIAS. It is a non-profit initially set up to help Jewish refugees, but that now helps resettle any immigrant in the U.S.

“Immigrants, by proxy, were as much the targets on Saturday,” he said, “as Jews.”

During the middle of the service, Rabbi Block asked all the clergy members, politicians and candidates onto the bima. Dozens of people filled it and received a standing ovation from the audience. Then he gave way to a pair of congregants who grew up in Pittsburgh, who belonged to Tree of Life Synagogue, who felt both the anguish of loss and pride in their former home.

“Several Squirrel Hill residents were interviewed,” Dr. Jim Aronson said as he recalled watching the news coverage of the shooting. “And this is something that I’m probably most proud of. I could not believe these interviews. They said they do not want Squirrel Hill to be remembered for this hate crime, this tragic hate crime, but rather for being open, inclusive, and kind.”

Aronson and Phil Elson each spoke about growing up in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, where Tree of Life is located.

“It is cohesive, it is a loving place, and it is shattered only for the time being,” Elson said.

Elson normally spreads joy as the radio voice of the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball and women’s basketball teams. But from the bima, with an audience of hundreds, he spoke of immense suffering. Tree of Life, he said, “was, it always has been, and it still will be a place of peace. A refuge for the sad and lonely, a beacon of love and hope. But evil entered through those doors two days ago, and now blood spatters the walls. Death hangs above, and those who would seek wisdom and light, in a place where wisdom and light was always so easy to find, must seek elsewhere.

“My heart is broken, my soul hurts, and my faith in humanity is shaken in ways that are impossible to describe.”

He shared fond memories of the people who were killed, describing the jokes they used to share and the conversations about the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also explained the parts of him that were shaped by Tree of Life. “I learned about the power of love,” he stated. “And I’m not sorry if this sounds cheesy or simplistic, but the truth is: love conquers hate. Love conquers evil, love conquers all!”

But as he and Rabbi Block reminded the packed sanctuary, hate can quickly destroy countless lives, if we let it.

“We will not, we must not let the anti-Semites, or any other purveyors of hate, defeat or define us,” Rabbi Block said.

“It isn’t always easy to disregard the initial fear you feel when encountering these differences (between people),” Elson mentioned, “but cast that fear aside. Be brave, and you’ll find that we, as human beings are so much better off acting upon love.”

In closing, Rabbi Block joked that Jews do not pass around a collection plate after services, but he encouraged everyone to donate to HIAS.

© 2018 KTHV