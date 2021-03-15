Little Rock mom sends kids back to school after one year of virtual learning

A Little Rock mom dropped her kids off at school on Monday, March 15, for the first time in more than a year.

A task that once was routine for Zara Abbasi now feels foreign after her kids spent the last 365 days learning from home.

For the Abbasi family, the past several Monday mornings have gone the same.

"They had their alarm set and wake up without fail and come down and follow their own schedules," she said.

But on the 15 of March, Zara said that the "new normal" completely changed.

"We haven't woken up at 6 a.m. in a year," she said.

What once was a daily routine for Zara and her two kids, now felt a little foreign.

"We were making sure like 'uh, what else do you need? What time do we have to get there? How long is the car ride to the school?'" she said.

The last time 6th grader Razik and 4th grader Amila physically walked into a classroom was March 12, 2020, according to Zara.

Now a year and a couple of days later, they're spending their day face-to-face with classmates and teachers, after spending the last 365 days watching and learning through a computer screen.

"There was a little bit of excitement in the air for them, a lot of nervousness," she said.

Back in the fall, Zara and her husband decided virtual was the best option for their kids because of grandparents who live close by.

"They would be the most susceptible ones of getting very sick and being hospitalized. We wanted to make sure that were doing everything we could do to protect them," she said.

According to Zara, the decision to send her kids back to school now was two-fold. First, all the grandparents are protected, thanks to the vaccine. Second, the Little Rock School District lets parents change their learning style every nine weeks.

"This is a good time, if any, because you really ease into it considering you go four days and then you have spring break, so it's not a shock to the system," she said.

That "shock to the system" came in emotions on this particular Monday morning though, for Zara.

"I was a little teary-eyed today and I am still a little sad because I'm like, 'oh no one's asking me for lunch,'" she said.

Those same emotions felt by Zara's children, especially her son, Razik.

"He did ask my husband to drop him off and walk him, as far as my husband could walk him today. So you kind of feel for them that they're dealing with this, but I do think they'll be fine," she said.

Zara said the one thing her kids were most excited about was recess. Just being able to be outside and play with their friends again.