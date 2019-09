According to the Little Rock Police Department, a suspect committed aggravated robbery at the Family Dollar on at 8510 Colonel Glenn Sunday afternoon.

The suspect was seen at a Dollar General within 10 minutes of the robbery and was reportedly "displaying suspicious behavior."

Police say that the white male may have been driving a light-colored vehicle, possibly a truck, during the crime.

If you have any information please contact the Little Rock police tipline at 501-371-INFO (4636).