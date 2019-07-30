Police need help with identifying the individual or individuals involved in the January homicide of Wiley Carr.

On Wednesday, January 16, LRPD responded to a ShotSpotter activation on West 29th Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 43-year-old Wiley Carr deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives canvassed the area for possible witnesses, and the Pulaski County Coroners Office transported Carr's body to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

There's an up to $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals involved in this homicide.

If you have any information contact the LRPD Major Crimes Detective Division at 501-371-4660.