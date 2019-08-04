LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After thunderstorms passed through Sunday afternoon, the Little Rock Rangers hosted their first pre-season game of 2019.

A crowd of approximately 1,000 soccer fans made their way to War Memorial Stadium for the matchup against the Tyler FC Kings.

The Rangers’ fourth season in the National Premier Soccer League comes on the heels of a successful run in 2018 when they finished among the top eight of the league’s 98 teams.

Team leaders say they are passionate about the sport, the fanbase, and keeping kids interested in soccer as they grow up.

“We lose a lot of kids at the 9-to-12 age range to the more traditional sports,” Rangers president and general manager Jonathan Wardlaw said.

"They start out in soccer then move on to the more traditional things. I just feel like maybe we should try to start keeping kids in soccer, and so I thought that maybe by putting a semi-professional team out here, it gives these kids some role models to look up to and if we keep a handful of kids in the sport each year, we've done our part,” he said.

The Rangers will host two more pre-season games ahead of their home opener against Ozark FC on May 12. Click here to view the team’s schedule.