Arkansas to receive nearly $5 billion in funding from American Rescue Plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In 2020, the entire state of Arkansas received $1.25 billion from the CARES Act used to cover expenditures like PPE reimbursements that were necessary costs incurred due to COVID-19.

Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration spokesperson, Scott Hardin said that the money was meant to be spent quickly and within a year.

Now in 2021, the American Rescue plan funding is meant to be stretched out over three years for individual projects.

"This is a new round of funding," Hardin said.

"The state overall will get about $5 billion. 1.57 billion of that will come through a steering committee. It'll be comprised of about 15 people, state legislators, state leaders and they'll determine the best use for these funds."

He said that cities with less than 50,000 in population throughout will receive about $28 million overall.

Cities above 50,000 in population will receive their funding directly from the federal government.

That wouldn't be included in the $1.57 billion that the committee will oversee.

"It's going to go toward projects, broadband, water, infrastructure. This is a long-term funding to really just get the state back to where it needs to be," Hardin said.

Little Rock will get a total of nearly $38 million in aid for the year with that close to $19 million mark being the first portion.

In a statement to THV11, the city of Little Rock says:

The guidance from the federal government is about 150-plus pages. The review on what it will be invested in is happening now, then there will be a clear proposed spending plan.

Hardin said that based on poverty and population, that will determine how much money other cities receive through his department.

"Beyond that, you have this committee that will oversee this pot of $1.57 billion, and there's some discretion there," Hardin said.

"They're going to be talking to local leaders. Talking to people throughout the state, what is the best use of these funds."