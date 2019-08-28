LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Bridge to Work program began in April paying homeless people $9.25 per hour to pick up trash in the city and was originally planned to last 6 months. Canvas Community Church in Little Rock has been in charge of the program since its inception.

At Tuesday's Board of Directors meeting, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he will draft a resolution to extend Bridge to Work through the end of September 2020—an additional year.

During the meeting, Associate Pastor Paul Atkins spoke about how the program has successfully impacted the community, as well as the positive influence it has had on those who have participated.

The homeless participants have found more than just a sense of community (and a paycheck)— the program has given them mental and physical health services, as well as job interviews and, in some cases, temporary housing.

After a total of 130 sites cleaned, 1,821 hours worked, and 2,056 bags of trash—all within 6 months— hearts and minds have been changed.

Felecia Cooks, a team leader in the program, wasn't convinced it would be as successful as it has been for the city. "This is just a dream come true for the entire community."

Although the past 6 months have boasted many high points, there is still a need for volunteers to spend time with the homeless participants in an effort to have them feel a part of something they may not have felt in a while: a sense of community.

"To make the program bigger and better, we do need folks to walk with our friends on a one-on-one basis," Atkins said. "I hesitate to call it a mentor thing, cause you'll probably learn as much as you teach."

